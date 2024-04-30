Four dead in road accidents in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu

CHENNAI: Four people died in road accidents in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu on Monday night.

Dhayalan (30) of Chinna Kancheepuram, an auto driver was travelling on the Kancheepuram-Uthiramerur Road with his friend Kumar (32) of Kancheepuram.

When the auto was speeding near Keel gate near Uthiramerur lorry which came on the opposite side rammed into the autorickshaw. Dhayalan and Kumar died on the spot with severe injuries.

The Vishnu Kanchi police who visited the spot retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem to the Kancheepuram GH.The police have registered a case and a search is on to nab the lorry driver who is missing.

In another incident Santhosh Kumar (28), a taxi driver of Madampakkam near Guduvanchery was returning home on his bike from Maraimalai Nagar on the GST Road and Mohanraj (30) a private firm employee from Guduvanchery was also returning home from work in the GST Road on Monday night.

Police said the private firm bus which was heading towards Tambaram knocked over Santhosh Kumar and Mohan Raj and with severe injuries both of them died on the spot.

The Potheri police visited the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The police registered a case and arrested the bus driver Ezhumalai (55) and further investigation is on.