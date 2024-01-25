Four dead, eight injured in multiple collisions in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: Four members of a family burnt alive after their car was trapped beneath a lorry and both the vehicles went up in flames following a ghastly mishap involving multiple collisions in Dharmapuri on Wednesday.

Police said a lorry laden with paddy from Bengaluru was bound for Tirupur, when it ran berserk and crashed into two cars, a paint powder laden lorry and another container vehicle on Dharmapuri-Salem National Highways bridge in Thoppur around 5.30 pm.

The paint powder laden lorry fell down the bridge and a car with eight persons got trapped beneath the paddy laden lorry and both the vehicles went up in flames.

Two among those trapped in the car bound for Coimbatore from Bengaluru managed to come out, while three others were burnt to death and three others were rescued with critical injuries. A woman identified as Jennifer, 28 succumbed to burns in the hospital. Further inquiries are on.