Four-day Maa Madurai Vizha 2024 sees colourful start

MADURAI: Maa Madurai Vizha-2024, a festival to showcase Madurai’s rich cultural heritage and traditions, got off to a colourful start in Temple City on Thursday.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the four-day festival, which began at Tamukkam Grounds, through video conferencing.

This is a mark of pride for Maduraites. ‘Kottai Vaasal’, which is historically known as the ‘Fort Gate’ of Madurai, which came into existence during the Pandya era, hogged attention as statues of warriors of ancient civilisation and the traditional rural sport of jallikattu were showcased on an illuminated stage.

A double-decker bus featuring portraits highlighting the cultural history and landscape of Madurai was flagged off by the Minister of Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy and Minister of Information Technology and Digital Services PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan as part of the celebrations.

Su Venkatesan, Madurai MP, Collector MS Sangeetha, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Commissioner of Corporation C Dinesh Kumar and Commissioner of Police J Logananthan were present. The collection of portraits impressed students of various schools.

Recalling the ancient glory of ‘Athens of the East’, walls at several public places were adorned with murals. The festival will feature an archaeological journey to Keezhadi Museum, Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple through North Tower, Tirumalai Nayak Palace, Yanai Malai, a green walk to Jain Cave in Keelakuyilkudi, balloon and kite festivals on Vaigai Riverbank Road, carnival at Gandhi Museum, cultural and folk dances and sports competitions, sources said.