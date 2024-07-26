Four criminals arrested with aid of ANPR camera in Ramanathapuram

MADURAI: Four criminals were arrested in Ramanathapuram district with the aid of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) CCTV cameras. The arrests were made on charges of theft.

The accused were identified as S Kasim (43) of Devakottai, S Palsamy (46) of Puthantharuvai, Thoothukudi, M Ravi (46) of Kurumbur, Thoothukudi district, and K Sathaiya (36) of Mangalam, sources said on Thursday.

Investigations revealed that they broke into a locked house at Brindavan Garden Street in Kenikarai and decamped with some silver ornaments. Finding the ornaments missing, S Sahadevan complained to the Kenikarai police who filed a case under Sections 331 (3) and 305 of BNS Act. SP Chandeesh formed a special team to crack the case.

The team tracked the vehicle used by the thieves with the aid of ANPR CCTV camera at Pattinamkathan, ECR junction.

