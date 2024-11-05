Four Coimbatore police officials suspended for taking bribes

CHENNAI: Four policemen have been suspended for allegedly accepting bribes from illicit liqour sellers in Coimbatore, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Coimbatore SP K Karthikeyan had ordered an investigation following the bribery complaints against the officials, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Following the probe, special sub-inspector Prabhakaran and head constable Madankumar from the Perur prohibition wing were suspended.

Head constable Selvakumam and constable Panchalingam were also suspended for receiving bribes from lorry drivers, the report added.

Coimbatore SP Karthikeyan has stated that strict action will be taken against police officers who accept bribes from individuals engaged in illegal activities.