Four arrested in Thoothukudi with 12 kg Hashish oil

MADURAI: Four men were arrested in Thoothukudi on Thursday after being charged with illegal possession of Hashish oil.

The accused have been identified as Jesuraja, Sudhakar of Fathima Nagar, Kingsley and Mari of Korampallam, sources said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of sleuths attached to DRI intensified checks on the Beach Road in Thoothukudi. After intercepting a suspicious bike on Wednesday night, two persons were enquired.

Enquiries revealed that the duo along with their friend and aid of Mari, the CISF personnel conspired to smuggle the contraband to Maldives by a sail vessel through Thoothukudi Old Port.

Finally, the DRI seized 12 kilos of Hashish oil and arrested them, sources said.