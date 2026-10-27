Kanniyakumari: Four arrested for murdering panchayat staffer after he refused to steal lotuses from ponds

CHENNAI: Four people, including Cyrus (32), have been arrested for allegedly murdering Kavin (27), a temporary electrician with the Alagappapuram Panchayat, after he refused to help them steal lotus flowers from local ponds, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
According to the police, Cyrus, a resident of Alagappapuram, had been illegally cultivating lotus flowers in ponds in the area. He allegedly asked Kavin, who hailed from Achankulam near Kottaram, to switch off the lights to facilitate the theft. Kavin’s refusal reportedly led to a dispute, following which Cyrus allegedly plotted to kill him.
The murder took place on Saturday (October 24) when Kavin was standing near a fish shop. Cyrus and his alleged accomplices arrived at the spot armed with weapons and attacked him, stabbing him with a concealed knife. Kavin sustained severe injuries and died at the scene, while the attackers fled.
On receiving information, Anjugramam police reached the spot, recovered the body and sent it to the Government Medical College Hospital in Asaripallam for a post-mortem examination.
Following an intensive search, police arrested four people in connection with the murder, including Cyrus and Muthukumar, an executive of the VKC. Further investigation is under way.