Four arrested for illegal possession of 1,200 grams of ganja in Thoothukudi

MADURAI: Four men were arrested in Thoothukudi after being charged with illegal possession of ganja. The police had seized 1,200 grams of ganja. The four accused were arrested when a team led by Thoothukudi South Inspector of Police Rajaram was patrolling along Tiruchendur road on Saturday night, sources said.

The accused have been identified as M Rajapandi (24) of Ganesh Nagar, G Kanna Perumal (24), J Curlin (24) of Gandhi Nagar, Thoothukudi and M Shanawas (23) of Pettai, Tirunelveli. Among the four arrested, Rajapandi is a habitual offender against whom twelve cases of crimes including murder and attempt to murder were booked by Sipcot and Thoothukudi South police, sources said.