Begin typing your search...

Four arrested for illegal possession of 1,200 grams of ganja in Thoothukudi

The four accused were arrested when a team led by Thoothukudi South Inspector of Police Rajaram was patrolling along Tiruchendur road on Saturday night

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 Nov 2023 11:42 PM GMT
Four arrested for illegal possession of 1,200 grams of ganja in Thoothukudi
X

Representative Image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

MADURAI: Four men were arrested in Thoothukudi after being charged with illegal possession of ganja. The police had seized 1,200 grams of ganja. The four accused were arrested when a team led by Thoothukudi South Inspector of Police Rajaram was patrolling along Tiruchendur road on Saturday night, sources said.

The accused have been identified as M Rajapandi (24) of Ganesh Nagar, G Kanna Perumal (24), J Curlin (24) of Gandhi Nagar, Thoothukudi and M Shanawas (23) of Pettai, Tirunelveli. Among the four arrested, Rajapandi is a habitual offender against whom twelve cases of crimes including murder and attempt to murder were booked by Sipcot and Thoothukudi South police, sources said.

ThoothukudiganjaTiruchendur roadSipcot
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X