Four arrested for attacking car occupants in Semibium road rage incident

CHENNAI: Four people were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 33-year-old man, his wife and a female relative following a road rage incident in Semibium on October 7.
The victim, Prinsly, a resident of Lebanonpuram in Moolakadai, Kodungaiyur, was returning home with his family after attending a relative’s wedding reception when the incident occurred on Venkateswara Nagar Street.
According to the police, some youths had parked their two-wheelers on the street, blocking the way. When Prinsly honked and asked them to make way, they allegedly refused. When he honked again, around eight youths approached his car, forced him out and assaulted him with their hands and a liquor bottle.
His wife and a female relative, who got out of the car to intervene, were allegedly verbally abused and assaulted. The youths fled after noticing members of the public gathering at the scene.
Prinsly, who sustained bleeding injuries, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Based on his complaint, the Semibium police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act).
A police team led by the inspector arrested four suspects on Thursday. They were identified as Eswar, 21, of SA Colony, Sharma Nagar, Erukkancheri; Srinivasan, 22, and Vignesh, 21, both of NSK Road, Erukkancheri; and Anishra, 19, of Ponniammanmedu, Avadi.
The four were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Police are searching for other suspects who remain absconding.