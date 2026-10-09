Four arrested for attacking car occupants in Semibium road rage incident

The victim, Prinsly, a resident of Lebanonpuram in Moolakadai, Kodungaiyur, was returning home with his family after attending a relative’s wedding reception when the incident occurred on Venkateswara Nagar Street.

According to the police, some youths had parked their two-wheelers on the street, blocking the way. When Prinsly honked and asked them to make way, they allegedly refused. When he honked again, around eight youths approached his car, forced him out and assaulted him with their hands and a liquor bottle.