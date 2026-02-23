Foundation stone laid for world's tallest Murugan statue in Erode

COIMBATORE: The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department on Sunday laid the foundation for the 207-foot-tall Lord Murugan statue at Thindal Hills in Erode.
The monumental structure, billed as the world's tallest Lord Murugan statue, is estimated to come up at a cost of Rs 18 crore. Initially announced at a height of 186 feet, the height of the statue has now been enhanced to 207 feet.
Officials said soil testing and technical feasibility studies have been completed, paving the way for construction. The idol, to be designed with a radiant smile and sacred ‘vel’ in hand, will overlook the city.
At the base of the statue, a circumambulatory platform will allow devotees to walk around the structure and offer prayers.
Once completed, the monument is expected to transform Thindal Hill into a landmark spiritual destination.
Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments PK Sekar Babu and Minister for Housing, Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy laid the foundation stone and formally launched the works at a ceremony.
The minister then inaugurated the annadhanam scheme at Senbagamalai Kumarasamy Temple, a revered hill temple of Lord Murugan.
“A total of 3.65 crore devotees were benefitted annually through the day-long annadhanam scheme in 14 temples and once a day annadhanam in 770 temples across Tamil Nadu,” stated Sekar Babu.