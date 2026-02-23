Foundation stone laid for world's tallest Murugan statue in Erode

The monumental structure, billed as the world's tallest Lord Murugan statue, is estimated to come up at a cost of Rs 18 crore. Initially announced at a height of 186 feet, the height of the statue has now been enhanced to 207 feet.

Officials said soil testing and technical feasibility studies have been completed, paving the way for construction. The idol, to be designed with a radiant smile and sacred ‘vel’ in hand, will overlook the city.