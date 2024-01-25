Foundation stone for new integrated bus stand laid in Tiruvarur

TIRUCHY: Tiruvarur district collector T Charusree laid the foundation stone for a new integrated bus stand to the tune of Rs 16.30 crore on Wednesday.According to official information from the Tiruvarur collectorate, the new bus stand would come up at the identified location at an estimated cost of Rs 16.30 crore as per the promise given by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The district collector Charusree said that the works would commence soon and would be completed on time. She also inaugurated the works for as many as 220 shops for the new vegetable market at an estimated cost of Rs 13.27 crore and the new fish market to the tune of Rs 5.42 crore.

She also inaugurated the road works to a length of 2.4 km between Kangalancheri and Vadakandam and an elevated bridge across Vettaru connecting Kangalancheri and Manakkal road to the tune of Rs 6.25 crore. Tiruvarur MLA Poondi K Kalaivanan, DRO Sangeetha and others were present.