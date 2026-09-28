‘Found in Thamirabarani’: Swiss gold bars leave cops in a tizzy

The gold bars, along with 28 sovereigns of jewellery and Rs 12.1 lakh in cash, were seized from Kutty alias Saravanan (50) of Athur in Thoothukudi and his five relatives during a vehicle check within the Kenikkarai police limits on September 17. The gold bars are estimated to be worth around Rs 5 crore.

The claim that the gold was simply found in the river, however, has come under scrutiny.

The Customs Department has informed the Ramanathapuram police that 24 bars, bearing the names Valcambi Suisse and Airgar, are from Switzerland and are suspected of having been smuggled into India through illegal routes. It said action would be initiated under Sections 110 and 111 of the Customs Act.

“These 24 gold bars, bearing the names Valcambi Suisse and Airgar, are from Switzerland, while the remaining 14 bars are from MMTC-PAMP, a Government of India-authorised gold-bar seller. However, the standard response given by the member of the Kattunayakan community during our inquiry was that he had found the gold bars in the Thamirabarani River,” G Chandeesh, Superintendent of Police, Ramanathapuram, told DT Next.

The five — two from Ramanathapuram district and three from Thoothukudi district — are relatives. Police said they claim to have recovered the gold a couple of months ago.

Balu Kutty alias Saravanan (50) of Athur in Thoothukudi district told police that he had found the gold in the river and distributed the bars among his relatives for safekeeping and to sell them. He reportedly said he did not feel it was safe to keep the gold at his thatched house near the river.