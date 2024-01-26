Fostering gifts of music to the subconscious mind

CHENNAI: Instrumental sounds chiming to produce beauty of form, heals even the nodus of situation. With a yearning to help the distressed minds to serenity, and to succor purifying one’s inner self, Prakash S, a sound healer from Puducherry, set sail to the path of sound healing, ten years ago.

“In the process of sound healing, the body should be in complete rest, where one can lie down in any position that comforts them. Different kinds of instruments producing various soothing rhythms are played one after the other in an order,” explains Prakash.

Tailored to improve one’s multidimensional well-being, this powerful therapy helps people to connect with their inner self, having a tranquillising atmosphere where they can speak within themselves.

“Through this practice, individuals can identify and acknowledge their inner struggles, locating the source of bodily pressure and tension. The power of sound allows them to explore and heal these areas, fostering a deep connection with themselves. Sound healing is a therapeutic pathway, where the elements, chakras, and individual introspection intertwine to promote healing,” he adds.

Beginning his journey into the craft of sound healing from Svaram – Musical Instruments and Research at Auroville, Prakash is now the founder of Sargam Musical Instruments Research, where they craft their musical instruments for the therapeutic process.

“Percussion instruments, the largest in the orchestra, are used for sound healing. Our instruments are crafted from five essential elements, finely tuned to serve both as percussion and harmonic instruments. The instruments produce vibrations that resonate with the eight chakras in the body, creating a harmonious blend of sound and energy,” the sound healer states.

“This process activates these chakras, facilitating a profound healing experience. The elemental composition of the instruments and the alignment with the chakras work together to create a powerful force for healing,” he says.

With his specialisation in drumming and remarkable ability to rejuvenate one’s mental health, Prakash will be seen in the city, with his exclusive sound healing session on January 27, from 4 pm to 6 pm at Idam - The Art & Cultural Space, at Kodambakkam.

Prakash says that in today’s fast-paced world, where people struggle to get enough rest, this session will help connect them with their subconscious mind.