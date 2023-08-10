Fort temple, ASI spar over car halt space

VELLORE: The apathy of Archaeological Survey of India officials has reportedly led to the languishing of gold-plated chariot worth Rs 5 crore donated to the Jalakandeswarar Temple in the open.

The ASI, which controls the fort, is not permitting the temple authorities to earmark a permanent place to station the chariot.

Jalakandeswarar Temple Dharma Sthabanam secretary S Suresh Kumar told DT Next, “We have been seeking a proper parking spot for the chariot for some months, but there has been no response from the ASI.”

Elaborating, he said, “We suggested three locations, including the green meadow in front of the old bus stand, a site near the told treasury office inside the fort itself and another place near the VIP entrance at the park on the fort round road. We prefer the space in front of the old bus stand as it would easily catch the attention of devotees. The ASI wants us to park the chariot near the ‘Go Shala’ (cow stay) where it will be away from public view.”

The refusal of ASI citing rules that structures overshadowing the beauty of the fort could not be permitted has triggered a debate among locals, who question the permission granted by the national body to conduct two exhibitions in the space in front of the fort abutting Anna Salai.

“When the exhibitions block the view of the fort from the front and where there are numerous trees which block the view on the lawns of the fort we do not know how and why the ASI is adopting a different stand on the parking space for the chariot,” Suresh Kumar wondered.

Another issue, which the temple is now facing, is the HR&CE Department issuing notice on how the kumbabhishekam was conducted without its permission. Asked about this, Suresh Kumar said, “We have conducted four kumbabhishekams as the court has not given any verdict about the temple being under HR&CE Department. However, using this pretext as an excuse, the department issued notice and also is presently attempting to instal trustees.” The HR&CE Department sources revealed that 21 persons had applied for the post as on July 14.

ASI officials, when contacted said the chariot could be parked near the Go Shala. Allowing it anywhere else would go against the department rule of not permitting any structure within 300 metres of the fort.