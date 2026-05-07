Fort St George getting spruced up for Vijay era

Officials said the Public Department has begun repainting sections of the Secretariat, refurbishing ministerial chambers and readying office spaces for the incoming administration. Arrangements are also under way for allocating official vehicles, accommodation and office rooms for newly elected MLAs and Ministers.

The Assembly Secretariat, meanwhile, has initiated preparations inside the House for the floor test expected shortly after the swearing-in ceremony.

“Routine transition-related works are being carried out on a priority basis,” a senior official said.