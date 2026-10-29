Former Union Minister L Murugan rejects allegations over resignation, warns of legal action

Murugan said he resigned on October 13 after obtaining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval to take up organisational responsibilities in the State.

“My resignation is only to work alongside party office-bearers and cadres at the grassroots level and strengthen the organisation in preparation for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” he said in a statement.

Terming the allegations against him baseless, absolutely fabricated, malicious and politically motivated, Murugan accused certain individuals of attempting to tarnish his reputation and create confusion over his decision.

He called upon media organisations, social media page administrators, content creators and others to remove the allegedly defamatory content and issue public apologies, warning that failure to do so would invite civil and criminal legal action.