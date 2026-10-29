Former Union Minister L Murugan rejects allegations over resignation, warns of legal action

CHENNAI: Former Union Minister L Murugan on Thursday rejected allegations surrounding his resignation from the Rajya Sabha and the Union Council of Ministers, reiterating that he had stepped down to devote himself to strengthening the BJP’s grassroots organisation in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Murugan said he resigned on October 13 after obtaining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval to take up organisational responsibilities in the State.
“My resignation is only to work alongside party office-bearers and cadres at the grassroots level and strengthen the organisation in preparation for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections,” he said in a statement.
Terming the allegations against him baseless, absolutely fabricated, malicious and politically motivated, Murugan accused certain individuals of attempting to tarnish his reputation and create confusion over his decision.
He called upon media organisations, social media page administrators, content creators and others to remove the allegedly defamatory content and issue public apologies, warning that failure to do so would invite civil and criminal legal action.
A former Tamil Nadu BJP president, Murugan said he would travel across the State, visit villages, meet people and work alongside party leaders and cadres to expand the BJP’s organisational presence. He also said he intended to explain the Union government’s policies, programmes and funding for Tamil Nadu to the public.
Recalling his five years in the Union Council of Ministers, during which he served in the Ministries of Information and Broadcasting, Parliamentary Affairs, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Murugan expressed gratitude to Modi for the opportunity to serve.
He cited projects including Chennai Metro, Thoothukudi Port expansion and railway station redevelopment as examples of the Centre’s engagement with Tamil Nadu.
Murugan reiterated that strengthening the party at the grassroots and preparing for the 2029 parliamentary elections were the principal objectives of his resignation.