Former TNEB engineer gets 2-year jail term for bribery

CHENNAI: A former assistant executive engineer of the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) has been sentenced to two years in prison for receiving a bribe of Rs 20,000.

M Natarajan, who worked at the Maraimalai Nagar office, was convicted under the Prevention of Corruption Act for demanding and receiving a bribe from an electrician, V. Anbazhagan, in 2010.

Anbazhagan had approached the TNEB official to shift four electrical posts located in his garden for which Natarajan demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000. Anbazhagan filed a complaint with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) which caught Natarajan red-handed while receiving the bribe amount.

After a trial, a Chief Judicial Magistrate cum Special Judge sentenced Natarajan to two years of simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000.