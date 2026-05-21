Former TN Speaker Dhanapal's son becomes minister in TVK govt

Logesh, who won from Rasipuram Assembly (SC) constituency on Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam ticket, was administered oath as a minister by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan here in the presence of Vijay.

He was made the Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister.

His father Dhanapal had been TN Assembly Speaker from 2012 to 2016 and 2016 to 2021, during the AIADMK regime and had quit the party before the Assembly election.