Former Tantransco director booked by DVAC

CHENNAI: Directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption on Friday booked S Ravichandran, former director, operation, TANTRANSCO (the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation Limited, a subsidy of TNEB), Chennai for alleged irregularities he had committed while awarding contracts to private contractors during the year 2016 – 2017.

He was formerly chief engineer, system operation, Chennai.

DVAC in a FIR registered had alleged that he had committed irregularities of making payment of an estimated amount of Rs.23.47 lakh and Rs.22.93 lakh awarded to two private contractors - Power Tranz Enterprises, Salem and Jeevan Enterprises, Chennai - for Civil and Electrical works for rectification works in two fault locations for which cable wires were damaged by manmade fault at fault locations on 230 KV feeders at the stretch of Kadapperi-CMRL and Taramani-R.A.Puram reported on 13 December 2016 and 30 April 2017 respectively near Parvathy Hospital and Kotturpuram Railway Station.

Further, an estimated cost of Rs.30 Lakhs to Rs.60 Lakhs in each case, found to be awarded to the same two private persons.

Thus the retired officer had caused a wrongful loss to the Exchequer and wrongful gain for himself, DVAC said in the FIR.