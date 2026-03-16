Former Tamil Nadu minister Senthilbalaji departs for Delhi to appear in CBI probe into Karur stampede

CHENNAI: In a development in the investigation into the Karur stampede, former Tamil Nadu minister and Karur district DMK secretary Senthilbalaji departed for Delhi on Monday night to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday.
Balaji boarded an IndiGo Airlines flight from Chennai on Monday night. He is scheduled to appear at the CBI office in the national capital on Tuesday, following a summons issued by the central agency.
The CBI is investigating the tragic stampede that occurred during a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) public meeting in Karur last September. The incident claimed the lives of 41 people and left over 100 others injured, sending shockwaves across the country. The Supreme Court had subsequently ordered a CBI probe into the matter.
As part of its investigation, the agency has already summoned and questioned several individuals, including TVK President and actor Vijay, who has been issued summons and questioned in Delhi on three separate occasions.
According to sources, Balaji is expected to return to TN Tuesday night after deposing before the investigative agency.