Former Speaker Dhanapal quits AIADMK; says party lost its direction

CHENNAI: Marking the end of his long political association with AIADMK, where he once held key positions during the tenure of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, former speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly P Dhanapal has resigned from the party.
After the party's defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections, Dhanapal's political significance within the party gradually declined. He had publicly expressed disappointment over not being invited to major party events and meetings. Dhanapal had sought an Assembly ticket for his son, Lokesh Tamilselvan, which the AIADMK leadership denied. After this, Lokesh Tamilselvan joined TVK and won from the Rasipuram assembly constituency.
On Thursday, Dhanapal arrived at Lok Bhavan to attend his son's swearing-in ceremony. Speaking to reporters, he confirmed that he had quit the AIADMK and no longer had any role in the party. He alleged that the party was moving in the wrong direction and said that those responsible for past mistakes were now facing the consequences through electoral defeats.