Former Sholavandan constituency MLA Manickam joins AIADMK in presence of EPS

CHENNAI: Former Sholavandan constituency MLA and State president of BJP’s co-operative wing Manickam on Friday joined the AIADMK party in the presence of party General Secretary Edappadi KPalaniswami in the latter's residence in Chennai.

The former MLA returned to the AIADMK party after ending his 19 months connection with the BJP.

He joined the saffron party in the month of November 2021 in the presence of BJP’s National General secretary CT Ravi and State president K Annamalai in Tirupur.

Manickam was elected from the Sholavandan constituency in the 15th assembly elections in AIADMK’s two-leave symbol.