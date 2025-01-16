Former Rasipuram MLA PR Sundaram passes away at 73

CHENNAI: Former Rasipuram MLA and Namakkal MP PR Sundaram, who served as the DMK's deputy propaganda secretary, passed away on Wednesday due to health complications. He was 73.

According to Maalaimalar, his final rites will be held later in the evening.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has expressed his condolences over the demise of PR Sundaram. In this regard, he said, "I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the demise of Sundaram, who had a very long political experience. I express my deepest condolences to his bereaved family, political friends and the people of Namakkal district.

Sundaram served as district chairperson and held office as Rasipuram MLA from 1996 to 2006 under the AIADMK regime.

He later became Namakkal MP from 2014 to 2019.

After Former chief minister Jayalalithaa's demise, he aligned with O Panneerselvam and eventually joined the DMK as deputy propaganda secretary.