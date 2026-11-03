Former Orathanadu DMK MLA Ramachandran passes away

The party's youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin, visited the family and paid tribute. Ramachandran (80) of Pinnaiyur near Orathanadu was a close associate of the DMK patriarch, late M Karunanidhi, and won from the Thiruvonam constituency in 1989 and 1996. In 2016, he contested in the Orathanadu segment and won.

Ramachandran sustained cardiac arrest while he was in the house at RMS Colony in Nanjikottai in Thanjavur on Monday morning. Ramachandran is survived by his wife Poomani, son Thirunthaiyan and daughter Abirami. The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday in Pinnaiyur. DMK president MK Stalin consoled the family over the phone.