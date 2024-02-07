Former MLAs and MP of AIADMK and DMK joins BJP

CHENNAI: A number of former MLAs and MP from AIADMK, DMK and DMDK joined the BJP in New Delhi as the national party looks to strengthen its presence in the state in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

As many as 16 former MLAs and one former MP joined the saffron party in the presence of Union Ministers L Murugan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar and State BJP president K Annamalai in Delhi. According to the Tamil Nadu BJP sources, "Former AIADMK MLAs K Vadivel from Karur, Challenger Duraisamy from Coimbatore, PS Kandasamy from Aravakurichi, MV Rathinam from Pollachi, R Chinnasamy from Singanallur, Gomathi Srinivasan from Valangaiman (Former Minister of AIADMK), R Thangaraj from Andimadam, VR Jeyaraman from Theni, SM Vasan from Vedasandur, PS Arul from Bhuvanagiri, R Rajendran from Kattumannar Kovil, AA Karuppusamy from Avinashi, S Gurunathan from Palayamkottai, Selvi Murugesan from Kangayam, A Rohini from Kolathur, K Tamizhalagan from Thittakudi (DMDK) and former MP Kulandaivelu of DMK joined the BJP.

Welcoming them into the party, state BJP president Annamalai said, "They (newcomers) bring a wealth of experience to the BJP and want to strengthen the hands of PM Modi as he is coming back to power for a straight third term."

Amit Shah didn't invite AIADMK specifically: Annamalai

Clarifying Union Home Minister Amit Shah's interview to Daily Thanthi Group, Annamalai said the Home Minister has generally called other parties for an alliance and no party was specifically invited. "Each party in Tamil Nadu has its own position. We are not forcing anyone to join the BJP-led NDA alliance. No one is going to be forced. Parties who want to make Modi a Prime Minister again can join with us. Amit Shah has generally called for an alliance. No party including AIADMK was specifically invited, " Annamalai said.

Exuding hope, Annamalai said even the parties which are part of DMK-led INDI Alliance, may come and join with BJP. "Alliance talks are going on. There is still time. Alliances can change even at the last moment. Even the parties which are now part of DMK-led INDI Alliance can come and join with us, " he noted.

On his part, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the joining at such a big scale shows PM Modi's popularity in a state like Tamil Nadu, where the BJP has traditionally been not a big force. "This time, many of BJP's winning seats will come from Tamil Nadu. It is clear that every citizen of India wants the transformation of the last 10 years to continue, " Rajeev noted.