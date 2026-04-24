Former minister Valarmathi’s husband booked by Chennai Police

The accused, identified as 79-year-old Balasubramanian, allegedly assaulted Constable Anbarasan, who was on security duty at the Valluvar Kottam signal on Thursday. Police have registered a case against him under sections related to preventing a government servant from discharging duty, using obscene language, unlawful restraint, and criminal intimidation.

According to police sources, Balasubramanian was protesting near the Valluvar Kottam signal, levelling allegations against DMK workers. When constable Anbarasan asked him to move aside as he was causing traffic disruption, an argument broke out, and Balasubramanian allegedly spoke to the officer in a demeaning manner.