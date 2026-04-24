Former minister Valarmathi’s husband booked by Chennai Police

CHENNAI: Balasubramanian, the husband of former minister and AIADMK candidate from Thousand Lights constituency, Valarmathi, has been booked by the Nungambakkam police under four sections following an altercation with a police constable on polling day.
The accused, identified as 79-year-old Balasubramanian, allegedly assaulted Constable Anbarasan, who was on security duty at the Valluvar Kottam signal on Thursday. Police have registered a case against him under sections related to preventing a government servant from discharging duty, using obscene language, unlawful restraint, and criminal intimidation.
According to police sources, Balasubramanian was protesting near the Valluvar Kottam signal, levelling allegations against DMK workers. When constable Anbarasan asked him to move aside as he was causing traffic disruption, an argument broke out, and Balasubramanian allegedly spoke to the officer in a demeaning manner.
In a related development, Balasubramanian has admitted himself to Kilpauk Government Hospital, claiming that Nungambakkam police assaulted him by hand.
Further investigation is underway.