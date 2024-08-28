Former Minister Sengottaiyan distributes free bicycles to students in Gobichettipalayam, Vellankoil

CHENNAI: Former minister KA Sengottaiyan presented free bicycles to students in a recent event, held at Palaniammal Girls Higher Secondary School in Gobichettipalayam and Vellankoil Government High School.

The distribution event was attended by other members including Gobichettipalayam Union Committee President Mautheeswaran, AIADMK Union Secretary SP Velumani, and City Secretary Brinyo Ganesh.

The initiative aims to support students by providing them with bicycles to facilitate their travel needs.