Former minister Indira Kumari passes away at 73

CHENNAI: Former Minister R. Indira Kumari (73) passed away in Chennai due to ill health.

Kumari was elected to the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly as an Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam candidate from Natrampalli constituency in 1991 election.

She served as a Social welfare minister in the J. Jayalalithaa cabinet during 1991–96. She switched parties and joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in 2006.