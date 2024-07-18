Former minister D Jayakumar's relative pays cost to Madras HC in suit filed by him

CHENNAI: In a defamation suit moved by the former minister D Jayakumar, his relative facing the suit deposited Rs 5 lakh complying with the order of the Madras High Court.

Justice CV Karthikeyan heard the civil defamation suit moved by the former minister against his son in law's brother P Magesh seeking Rs.1 crore for damaging his reputation.

The counsel for the defendant P Magesh submitted a memo stating the deposition of Rs.5 lakh in cheque to the registry of the High Court in compliance of the Court order.

Recording this the judge directed the registry to encash the cheque and deposit it into any nationalized bank. The matter was posted on July 27 for further submission.

On June 26, the Court imposed Rs 5 lakh cost on Magesh for not filing the written submission to the defamation case filed by the former minister and condoned the 583 days delay.

Magesh lodged a complaint claiming that Jayakumar, his son in law and their men had threatened him and illegally taken possession of a parcel of land at Thoraipakkam.

Based on the complaint the Central Crime Branch police booked Jayakumar, his son in law and his daughter.

Subsequently, the former minister moved a defamation suit against Magesh demanding Rs 1 crore as compensation for falsely accusing him and damaging his reputation.