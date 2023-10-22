Former Min Vijayabaskar says DMK's signature campaign against NEET is political stunt

CHENNAI: Former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar called the ruling DMK party's signature campaign against National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) a political stunt to cover up their failure and wondered what happened to their poll promise to do away with the exam with a single signature?

"They came to power with a promise to end the NEET with a single signature. Now, after 29 months, they are launching a signature campaign for the same. The Chief Minister (M K Stalin) and Minister (Udhayanidhi Stalin) should explain why they want to obtain signatures from the people across the state, " the former minister questioned while addressing the media persons over the issue at the party headquarters on Sunday.

The DMK youth wing along with his students, doctors wing launched the signature campaign on Saturday, aiming to obtain 50 lakh signatures in 50 days across the state. DMK youth wing leader hinted that the anti-NEET issue would snowball into a people's movement like the Jallikattu protest in the state seven years ago.

Vijayabaskar said that NEET was a "poisonous seed" and it was sown by the DMK-Congress government.

"It was the Congress that betrayed the Tamil people in both Jallikattu and NEET issues. Why did the DMK join hands with the Congress that betrayed the people of the state?" he wondered.

"How can we take part in the DMK's signature campaign that is designed for their political gain and to cheat the people of the state? Moreover, it is not a productive measure. It is a political issue and it should be approached in such as stalling the Parliament and taking legal course of actions to extract political pressure," the former minister responded to a question whether the AIADMK would accept the invitation extended by the DMK to take part in the signature campaign.

He also questioned whether the DMK would obtain the signatures of the leaders of the 26 political parties that were part of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (INDIA bloc) in their signature campaign against the NEET.