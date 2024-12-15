Former Madurai prison SP among 11 booked by DVAC for Rs 1.63 crore fund misappropriation

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) have booked eleven persons including former Superintendent of Central Prison, Madurai and two other prison officials and eight private individuals who indulged in corrupt practices and misappropriated an amount of Rs 1.63 crore in supplying stationery articles to government departments.

DVAC, Madurai unit booked M Urmila, now serving as Superintendent of Cuddalore Prison, B Vasantha Kannan, additional Superintendent of Central Prison, Palayamkottai and M Thiagarajan, administrative officer, Central Prison, Vellore.

The three of them were serving at Madurai Prison between 2019 and 2021, when they colluded with suppliers and made documents and bills as if they purchased raw materials and sent them to Central Prison, Madurai, for manufacturing stationery articles while the actual supplies were less.

The prison officials made false entries in relevant records and registers and misappropriated an amount of Rs 1.63 crore. They were booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The private individuals who were booked were identified as VM Jafarullahkhan of JK Traders, his sons VMJ Mohammed Ali and VMK Mohammed Ansari, S Seenivasan and his wife S Shanthi of Shanthi Traders in Kodungaiyur, S Sankarasubbu and his wife Dhanalakshmi of Palayamkottai, and M Venkateswari of Nolambur, Chennai.