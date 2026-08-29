Former friend among 7 held for VCK functionary's murder

Anbazhagan (45) of Tiruneermalai near Pallavaram was a deputy organiser of the district volunteers’ wing of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). He was also a history-sheeter at the Shankar Nagar police station. He was facing murder cases in connection with the killings of Kumar from Tiruneermalai in 2009 and Ganesan, a DMK functionary from Pammal Nagalkeni, in 2021, besides assault cases.

On Thursday afternoon, Anbazhagan was speaking with a friend near the Ambedkar statue in Tiruneermalai when a seven-member gang arrived in an autorickshaw. Anbazhagan ran into a DMK branch office nearby in an attempt to escape, but the gang followed him and hacked him to death.