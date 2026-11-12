Former DMDK MLA Muthukumar to be in CCB custody for five days in Rs 100-crore case

Meanwhile, the Central Crime Branch police filed a petition before the special court seeking permission to take Muthukumar into their custody for five days for interrogation.

After hearing both sides, Special Court Judge L S Sathiyamurthy permitted the CCB to take Muthukumar into police custody for five days, from 1 p.m. today until November 16. The judge directed the police to produce him before the court again on the morning of November 16.

The judge also extended Muthukumar’s judicial custody, which was due to end today, until November 26.