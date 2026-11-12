Former DMDK MLA Muthukumar to be in CCB custody for five days in Rs 100-crore case

CHENNAI: A special court for cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Chennai has permitted the Central Crime Branch police to take former DMDK MLA Muthukumar into custody for five days for interrogation in connection with the alleged Rs 400-crore private schools bribery case.
On October 28, 2026, the Supreme Court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former DMDK MLA Muthukumar, one of the accused in the case involving allegations of cheating private schools to the tune of over Rs. 100 crore.
Following the rejection of his anticipatory bail plea, Muthukumar surrendered before the special court on October 29, 2026, and was remanded to judicial custody.
Meanwhile, the Central Crime Branch police filed a petition before the special court seeking permission to take Muthukumar into their custody for five days for interrogation.
After hearing both sides, Special Court Judge L S Sathiyamurthy permitted the CCB to take Muthukumar into police custody for five days, from 1 p.m. today until November 16. The judge directed the police to produce him before the court again on the morning of November 16.
The judge also extended Muthukumar’s judicial custody, which was due to end today, until November 26.