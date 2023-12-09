Former DGP moves MHC seeking to quash FIR

CHENNAI: Former Director General of Police and former legislator of AIADMK Nataraj approached the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to quash the FIR filed against him allegedly having spread malicious comments against the State government.

The counsel of Nataraj appeared before Justice G Jayachandran and made a submission to hear the matter urgently.

After the submission, the judge observed that since the FIR is registered in Tiruchy the petition should be heard by the Madurai bench and directed him to appear before the same.

The Tiruchy police lodged an FIR against Nataraj under various sections of IPC, based on the complaint registered by an advocate Sheela of DMK. The complainant stated that Nataraj had spread a false message in his X handle that the DMK government demolished more than 2000 temples in the State.

Hence, the complaint was registered on the allegations that he promoted enmity, hatred, or ill will between classes by spreading false messages.

Aggrieved by the FIR, Nataraj moved the MHC seeking to quash the FIR registered against him.