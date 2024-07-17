Former Collector of Kallakurichi named joint secy of Housing and Urban Development Department

CHENNAI: The massive rejig of around 50 IAS officers by the State government on Tuesday offered rehabilitation to former Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, who was relieved of his duty following the hooch tragedy that claimed over 60 lives last month.

Jatavath was on Tuesday appointed joint secretary of the State Housing and Urban Development Department.

As per the third transfer order issued by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena in a day, Commissioner of Fisheries Shunchongam Jatak Chiru has been transferred and posted as the new Transport Commissioner, replacing A Shanmuga Sundaram who takes over handlooms as director.

CEO of CMDA B Gayatri Krishnan has been transferred and posted as additional registrar of cooperative societies.

Perambalur Collector Karpagam has been transferred and posted as the new CEO of CMDA. Tamil Nadu Cement Corporation MD R Kannan has been transferred and posted as MD of ELCOT.

SP Karthikaa was posted as Director of Prohibition and Excise, replacing J Jayakanthan, who was relieved of the post and appointed Commissioner of Textiles.

Tirunelveli Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao was transferred and posted as joint commissioner of commercial taxes.

Mudalvarin Mugavari Special Officer D Mohan was posted as Director of Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection.

Additional secretary of the social welfare department R Seethalakshmi has been posted as Project Director/Member Secretary of TN AIDS Control Society. Additional Secretary of Municipal Administration Department Mageshwari Ravikumar has been posted as Director of Animal Husbandry.

Pudukottai Collector IS Mercy Ramya has been posted as Director of ICDS. Kanniyakumari Collector PN Sridhar has been posted as Commissioner of HR&CE Department. HR&CE Commissioner KV Muralidharan has been moved to the office of the Director of Social Security scheme.

Dr A Arun Thambu Raj has been appointed as the Project Director of the Tamil Nadu Health System Project, replacing M Govinda Rao who has been appointed Director of e-Governance and CEO of TNeGA.

Nagapattinam Collector Johny Tom Varghese has been transferred and posted as director of children’s welfare and special services. K Porkod of KMUT has been transferred and posted as MD of Aavin.