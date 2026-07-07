Former CM Panneerselvam dismisses social media claims on party switch as 'rumour'

THENI: Former Chief Minister and DMK legislator O Panneerselvam on Tuesday dismissed as "rumour" claims making the rounds on social media that he was toying with the idea of quitting the Dravidian party and joining the ruling TVK.
Unfortunately, the current highlight of the political scenario in Tamil Nadu is all about leaders switching loyalties, he said and denounced what he called, "the betrayal of the people's trust."
When asked on claims spreading on social media that he was considering quitting the DMK and join the TVK, he told PTI: "This is a rumour and political mischief-makers are behind this. It is a rumour, plain and simple. There is nothing more to it. Hence, the claim does not warrant scrutiny at all."
Panneerselvam reiterated his praise for the DMK and asserted that it is "the parent body, the fountainhead of the Dravidian parties in Tamil Nadu."
He belongs to such an outfit.
Hence, "Cheap rumours must not be spread. People have already started commenting about this (TVK) government," he said and without elaborating, said he hoped for dramatic political changes soon.
Three-time AIADMK Chief Minister Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the party in 2022, joined the DMK on February 27, 2026 in the presence of the then Chief Minister MK Stalin.