Former CM Panneerselvam dismisses social media claims on party switch as 'rumour'

Unfortunately, the current highlight of the political scenario in Tamil Nadu is all about leaders switching loyalties, he said and denounced what he called, "the betrayal of the people's trust."

When asked on claims spreading on social media that he was considering quitting the DMK and join the TVK, he told PTI: "This is a rumour and political mischief-makers are behind this. It is a rumour, plain and simple. There is nothing more to it. Hence, the claim does not warrant scrutiny at all."