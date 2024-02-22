Former CM M Karunanidhi’s memorial will be opened on Feb 26: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin said the architect of modern Tamil Nadu and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi’s memorial would be inaugurated on February 26. On the same occasion, the memorial of DMK founder C N Annadurai, which has been renovated, would be thrown open for the public.



“The memorial of the undefeated leader and creator of modern Tamil Nadu M Karunanidhi has been completed. Not only Kalaignar’s memorial, but also renovation work of the memorial of his (Karunanidhi) mentor C N Annadurai, who named our mother land as Tamil Nadu, completed,” said the CM while responding a question from Thousand Lights MLA Dr N Ezhilan, who sought an answer when the memorial of the former CM M Karunanidhi to implement social justice and equality through government schemes and policies during the question hour.

Anna’s memorial and the newly built M Karunanidhi’s memorial would be inaugurated at 7 pm on February 26, the CM said amidst thumping of the desk from the treasury bench, adding, “The reason for the announcement here is that we did not print any invitation for the programme. We have wished and decided to observe the event as a programme instead of celebrating it as a festival. Hence, I am extending an invitation to the MLAs of the ruling, opposition parties and the allies to participate in the programme. I am also inviting the people of the state through the Speaker.”



The construction of Kalaignar memorial was taken up at a cost of Rs 39 crore along the Marina beach to honour his contribution to the state following the announcement of the CM on the floor of assembly in August 2021. It was built on 2.21 acre of land adjacent to the memorial of DMK founder and Dravidian icon C N Annadurai’s memorial.