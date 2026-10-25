Former Chief Secretary Sukavaneshvar passes away at 82

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary Sukavaneshvar (82) passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Saturday. He is survived by his wife, Uma Sukavaneshvar, son Sivaprasad and daughter Sivakiruba. A postgraduate in Physics from the University of Madras, Sukavaneshvar was a 1967-batch IAS officer who served in various capacities in the state government.
His postings included Assistant Collector (Training) in Tirunelveli, Sub-Collector in Devakottai and Nagapattinam, Collector of the Nilgiris, Director of Survey and Settlement, Joint Secretary in the Finance Department, Commissioner and Secretary of Planning and Development, and Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE).
He also served as Chairman of the Second State Finance Commission, Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO).
His mortal remains will be kept at his residence in Karpagam Gardens, Adyar. The final rites will be held at the Besant Nagar crematorium at 11 am on Sunday.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay condoled his death. In a post on X, the Chief Minister recalled Sukavaneshvar's service to the government in various capacities and extended his condolences to the bereaved family.