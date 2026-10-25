Former Chief Secretary Sukavaneshvar passes away at 82

His postings included Assistant Collector (Training) in Tirunelveli, Sub-Collector in Devakottai and Nagapattinam, Collector of the Nilgiris, Director of Survey and Settlement, Joint Secretary in the Finance Department, Commissioner and Secretary of Planning and Development, and Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE).

He also served as Chairman of the Second State Finance Commission, Commissioner of Revenue Administration and Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO).