Former Army soldier held for assaulting Austrian tourist in Kanniyakumari

NAGERCOIL: The police have arrested a former army personnel on Saturday for assaulting a foreign tourist at Anna Bus Stand in Nagercoil.
Thomas Korosken Sky (60) is from Vienna, Austria. He had recently arrived in India as a tourist and had been staying in Kanniyakumari district for the past 10 days, visiting various tourist spots. He was staying at a lodge in Nagercoil.
On Friday, Thomas Korosken Sky went to Anna Bus Stand in Nagercoil to travel to Kanniyakumari. When a government bus bound for Kanniyakumari arrived, he immediately boarded it.
The foreigner and the bus conductor got into an argument. Babu, a former army personnel from the Vilavancode area who was travelling on the same bus, intervened and questioned the dispute. Subsequently, an argument broke out between Thomas Korosken Sky and Babu, which escalated into a physical altercation.
Enraged, Babu allegedly assaulted Thomas Korosken Sky repeatedly. In the impact, Thomas fell against the bus window glass and sustained injuries, bleeding profusely. After getting off the bus, the foreign tourist arrived at Kottar police station with blood streaming from his injuries.
The police immediately rescued him and took him to Asaripallam Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The police subsequently questioned him. He lodged a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, the police conducted an investigation and arrested Babu. Further probe is under way.