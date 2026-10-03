Former Army soldier held for assaulting Austrian tourist in Kanniyakumari

Thomas Korosken Sky (60) is from Vienna, Austria. He had recently arrived in India as a tourist and had been staying in Kanniyakumari district for the past 10 days, visiting various tourist spots. He was staying at a lodge in Nagercoil.

On Friday, Thomas Korosken Sky went to Anna Bus Stand in Nagercoil to travel to Kanniyakumari. When a government bus bound for Kanniyakumari arrived, he immediately boarded it.