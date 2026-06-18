Former AIADMK MLAs submit replies to Speaker

The notices were issued following a petition by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami seeking action against the legislators for voting in favour of the TVK-led government despite the party's stand during the confidence motion.

Speaker Prabhakar had served notices on June 9 to former MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama, S Jayakumar and Esakki Subbiah, seeking their explanations regarding the allegations.