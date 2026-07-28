Former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar appears before Karur court in 3 criminal cases

In the alleged land-grab case, Vijayabhaskar is accused of usurping 22 acres of land belonging to Vangal resident Prakash by creating fake documents in 2024 and later threatening him with dire consequences. Vijayabhaskar, along with former Karur town police Inspector Prithviraj, had appeared before the court on July 20 and received a copy of the chargesheet. The court had directed him to appear again on July 27.

When the case came up before Judicial Magistrate Bharathkumar on Monday, the magistrate asked Vijayabhaskar whether he was personally involved in the offence. Vijayabhaskar told the court that the case was politically motivated and said he was prepared to prove his innocence. His statement was recorded, and the proceedings continued.