Former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar appears before Karur court in 3 criminal cases

TIRUCHY: Former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar, who recently joined TVK, appeared before a Karur court on Monday in connection with three separate criminal cases, including an alleged land-grab case, a poll code violation case and a rioting case.
In the alleged land-grab case, Vijayabhaskar is accused of usurping 22 acres of land belonging to Vangal resident Prakash by creating fake documents in 2024 and later threatening him with dire consequences. Vijayabhaskar, along with former Karur town police Inspector Prithviraj, had appeared before the court on July 20 and received a copy of the chargesheet. The court had directed him to appear again on July 27.
When the case came up before Judicial Magistrate Bharathkumar on Monday, the magistrate asked Vijayabhaskar whether he was personally involved in the offence. Vijayabhaskar told the court that the case was politically motivated and said he was prepared to prove his innocence. His statement was recorded, and the proceedings continued.
Vijayabhaskar later appeared before the same court in a case related to the alleged distribution of gifts during the 2024 Lok Sabha election and obstructing officials from discharging their duties when they attempted to prevent the distribution. The case was registered by Karur town police based on a complaint lodged by the then Tehsildar. The magistrate posted the case to August 8.
He also appeared before the court in a 2021 rioting case registered during the COVID-19 pandemic over a protest against the then DMK government. The magistrate adjourned the case to August 5.