Form tribunal to resolve Mekedatu row, urges DMK resolution

CHENNAI: The DMK has urged the Centre to immediately constitute a dedicated tribunal to resolve the Mekedatu dam dispute and ensure that Karnataka releases Tamil Nadu's rightful share of Cauvery water without further delay.
A resolution to this effect was passed at a virtual meeting of DMK Members of Parliament, chaired by party president MK Stalin on Thursday ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The meeting expressed deep concern over the impact on Tamil Nadu's farming community following the failure to open the Mettur Dam on its customary date of June 12.
The party strongly condemned the Karnataka government for refusing to release Cauvery water since January 2024, alleging that it was in violation of the Supreme Court's final verdict, and for maintaining a rigid stand before the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).
The resolution highlighted the DMK's consistent efforts to prevent Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu dam project, stating that the previous DMK government had successfully stalled discussions on Karnataka's Detailed Project Report (DPR) at the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and ensured the removal of environmental clearance applications from the Union Ministry's agenda.
Drawing a parallel with former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's role in securing the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal, the resolution stressed that a dedicated tribunal is now essential to permanently resolve the Mekedatu issue.
The party also welcomed the passage of a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly seeking the constitution of a tribunal for the Mekedatu issue.
It said the resolution, moved by Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on the directions of party president MK Stalin, underscored the State's demand for a permanent mechanism to resolve the dispute.
The DMK directed its MPs to strongly raise the issue during the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament and press the Centre to ensure the release of Tamil Nadu's due share of Cauvery water.
In a separate resolution, the party reaffirmed that its parliamentary delegation would continue to be the voice of the people of Tamil Nadu in both Houses of Parliament. It also resolved to oppose any central legislation that, in its view, infringes on state autonomy, weakens the federal structure or dilutes constitutional values.