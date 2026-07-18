Form tribunal to resolve Mekedatu row, urges DMK resolution

A resolution to this effect was passed at a virtual meeting of DMK Members of Parliament, chaired by party president MK Stalin on Thursday ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The meeting expressed deep concern over the impact on Tamil Nadu's farming community following the failure to open the Mettur Dam on its customary date of June 12.

The party strongly condemned the Karnataka government for refusing to release Cauvery water since January 2024, alleging that it was in violation of the Supreme Court's final verdict, and for maintaining a rigid stand before the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC).