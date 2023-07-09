Forgotten memorials of Tamil cinema's superstars

CHENNAI: The first superstar of Tamil cinema, Mayavaram Krishnamurthy Thyagaraja Bhagavathar set the trend of film heroes achieving demi-god status. His screen presence and astonishing vocal range won over the public and the film industry. If Bhagavathar showed up anywhere, within a short time, thousands would throng the area.

They would wait for hours to get a glimpse of their favourite actor from the balcony of his house. Which is why it’s shocking that the memorial of the late actor, whose unparalleled star power would unnerve even the best performers at the time, has not been inaugurated in his native place Tiruchy. Bhagavathar died on November 1, 1959, and his mortal remains were laid to rest at the common burial ground at Sangiliyandapuram near Palakkarai. The previous AIADMK regime built a memorial for Bhagavathar for Rs 50 lakh, but it lies idle in Tiruchy.





MKT’s fans, who were elated when the announcement was first made by the government, are now demanding the government inaugurate the memorial. However, the memorial is far too simple and does not do justice to the contributions he made to Tamil cinema in the 1930s and 1940s. Bhagavathar’s films usually ran for months but Haridas (1944) took the Tamil film industry by storm. It set a stunning record by running uninterrupted for 114 weeks at Broadway Cinemas in Madras.

The movie ran to a full house for over 3 Deepavali festivals (1944, 1945, 1946), as fans continued to throng the movie hall. Though most of his songs were huge hits, Radhe Unakku Kobam Aagadadi from Chintamani in 1937 requires a special mention. It was considered a popular peace-making song for couples those days. Even today, old timers recall Bhagavathar’s unassuming interactions with the public. Despite his popularity, he would move freely among the fans, who longed to see him at least once in their lifetime. The irate fans, led by the Viswakarma community, to which he belonged, protested in front of the Tiruchy Collectorate.

All they wanted was the government to inaugurate the ‘Manimandapam’, the works for which are completed. “Bhagavathar is a pride of the Tamil film industry and a treasure of Tiruchy,” said RG Maheswaran, state general secretary, Viswakarma Janasakthi Peravai, who led the protest. “He is beyond any political affiliation and belongs to everyone. And yet, no political party or any bigwigs in Kollywood have honoured him.”

Bhagavathar has many firsts to his credit, and his contributions are etched into annals of Tamil cinema history. Along with PU Chinnappa, his influence began the trend of dual stars dominating the film industry which led to fan wars, which continue even today. Bhagavathar was so venerated that some went to the extent of comparing him with celestial beings, and explained his mortality as a curse.

Many first-hand accounts testify that his complexion glittered like polished gold that would finely match the silk dress he wore at that time. His wavy shoulder-length hair and large diamond ear studs and rings was a trend those days. Bhagavathar reportedly had his food on gold plates and owned the latest model cars. His fans have remarked that he was almost like the uncrowned prince of Tiruchy.

He had his own horse, a pure white one, which can be seen in the opening song of Haridas. He also built a majestic bungalow in Tiruchy, recalled his fans. This matinee idol, despite having lukewarm acting skills, amassed a huge fan base with his mellifluous voice. It’s ironic that the superstar, who once led the most luxurious life of the time period, is awaiting a small ‘Manimandapam’. The yet-to-be-opened memorial, which is constructed near the central bus stand in Tiruchy, is light-years away from paying homage to the heydays of Bhagavathar.

Lost amid a narrow pathway he rests

There isn’t anything new to be said about the acting prowess of Kamal Hassan and Sivaji Ganesan. Their venerated status in Tamil cinema is rightfully and uniquely theirs. While Kamal essayed 10 different characters in Dasavathaaram (2008) and Sivaji did 9 roles in Navarathri several decades before that, there is one actor who did it first. Many won’t be aware that PU Chinnappa, the most influential actor of the 1940s from Pudukkottai, had already played 10 roles in Aryamala in 1941. His fans want the State government to build a life-like statue in the district.

Pudukkottai Ulaganathapillai Chinnappa (PU Chinnappa), (born on May 5, 1916), was fascinated by acting even as a boy. He quit his studies at an early age and joined a drama company. Though his initial roles weren’t successful, he made a successful entry into cinema with Chandrakantha in 1937. By 1951, Chinnappa had acted in 25 movies. The Kannada film, Harichandra was dubbed in Tamil in which he was the hero. In addition to being a good actor, Chinnappa was also a great singer and cinema producer. When he sang Senthamizh Nadenum Pothinile (written by Bharathiyar), the powerful lyrics created a much-needed punch among the public during the freedom struggle.

The impact was so profound that the British government banned the song. After independence, the ban was withdrawn and the song was heard in every nook and corner of the State. Chinnappa was also wellversed in silambam, wrestling, and boxing. He was partial to his native place Pudukkottai and used it as a prefix in his name. He invested all his earning in purchasing lands in Pudukkottai. Today’s PU Chinnappa Nagar, which is located near Pudukkottai bus stand, is reminiscent of his memory. Chinnappa was just 35 when he died on September 23, 1951. His mortal remains were buried in the present-day PU Chinnappa Nagar. Gradually, the land around the burial place was sold out, and the spot where his body was buried is almost lost amid a narrow pathway.

Despite being one of the most iconic stars of Tamil cinema, Chinnappa is almost forgotten today. A group of fans have been fighting to preserve his legacy in Pudukkottai town. “Though an announcement was made on the Assembly floor in 2012 for constructing a memorial (Manimandapam) for PU Chinnappa, it has been put off without citing any reason. We’ve been fighting for the Manimandapam. But we aren’t getting any response,” said Chinnappa Peravai’s working president of AVCC Ganesan. He also said that the Peravai approached Minister S Regupathy and the District Collector for building a lifesize statue for the veteran actor in Pudukkottai town. “We have also sent several representations to the government and are waiting for a positive announcement,” Ganesan said.

BUNGALOW RAZED, HIS LEGACY ERASED

Madras Rajagopalan Radhakrishnan, popularly called as MR Radha, was a theatre artist who had played several roles in at least 5,000 stage dramas. He lived in Tiruchy, where he also breathed his last at his bungalow in Sangiliyandapuram near Palakkarai. MR Radha was a Dravidian ideologue, and had earned a special place for himself with Dravidar Kazhagam founder, EVR Periyar. It was Periyar who gave him the title of ‘Nadigavel’.













The apartment whichstands on the razed bungalow of MR Radha

Though he mostly played the role of an antagonist in films, Radha was considered a kind-hearted man in real life. His fans, and those close to him, say that he would always help anyone who approached him. After Bhagavathar’s demise in Madras, Radha is supposed to have helped his family bring back his mortal remains to Tiruchy. Radha became popular with the success of his stage play, Ratha Kanneer, which was later made into a movie in 1954 with the same name. This brought his critical acclaim and made him a household name in Tamil Nadu.

Till today, his character in Ratha Kanneer has become a synonym for MR Radha. Apart from lead roles, Radha also played antagonist and character roles. In the 1960s, movie scripts were specially written for him. He often played anti- hero roles alongside leading actors of the time like MG Ramachandran and Sivaji Ganesan. Residents of Sangiliyandapuram recall the bungalow in the locality where Radha lived with his family.

He chose to buy lands in and around Tiruchy and one particular area was named as MR Dhanamani Colony after his wife, Dhanalakshmi. Old-time residents recall the skyhigh shutter of his parking space at his bungalow for all his luxury cars. Radha died of hepatitis infection on September 17, 1979, at his bungalow. He was 72. Presently, the colony is missing. The bungalow in which Radha lived has been razed and an apartment complex is being built in its place.

11-year wait to unveil statue continues

Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan’s association with Tiruchy district is not well-known among the current generation. He spent most of his early life there as a theatre artist. Some of his die-hard fans built a 9-foot-tall bronze statue at Palakkarai roundabout 11 years ago, and are still waiting for it to be unveiled.

The All India Sivaji Mandram, Tiruchy District Nadigar Thilagam and Tiruchy Sivaji Fans Welfare Association jointly installed the statue on a 3-foot-high pedestal at Prabhat roundabout in 2011. But several official and political issues have stalled its’ unveiling. Though they approached government officials and several elected members for inaugurating the statue, they have not yet received a positive response. Meanwhile, Sivaji’s son – actor Prabhu – who was in the district recently, recalled his father’s long association with Tiruchy, especially Palakkarai.





Sivaji Ganesan’s statue at Palakkarai roundabout

“My father’s social gathering with MR Radha and the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi happened in Palakkarai,” Prabhu had said. “He would narrate several stories about Tiruchy to family members.” Prabhu appealed to the State government to unveil the statue as a token of love and respect. S Selvam, president of Urban District Sivaji Fans Club, referred to the Apex court order in 2013 that restricted the installation of statues in public places. “The statue was installed before the order was promulgated in 2011. The Corporation Council’s approval was obtained before the verdict. So, there is no legal binding against the unveiling. It’s put on hold due to some political reasons,” said Selvam. Nonetheless, he expressed hope that the present government will give them permission to unveil the statue soon.

