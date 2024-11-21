Forgery: BJP functionary held for selling leased land in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: A BJP functionary was held for attempting to sell 18-acre land worth Rs 19 crore with a forged signature in Tiruchy on Thursday.

It is said that Rangaswamy from Srirangam who owns 18 acres of land had leased the land to Govindan, BJP Farmers Wing functionary. Since Rangaswamy is not residing in Srirangam, Govindan forged the signature of Rangaswamy and reportedly sold the land for Rs 19 crore to a man identified as Devarajan and obtained an advance of Rs 5 crore in 2021.

However, Govindan could not register the land in the name of Devarajan ever since he received the advance.

Devarajan had been approaching Govindan several times but he unusually stretched time. Growing suspicious over his attitude, Devarajan who met Govindan recently demanded the advance money but Govindan who did not give a prompt response, reportedly threatened him with dire consequences.

Finding no other way, Devarajan lodged a complaint with Tiruchy City Crime Branch police, who in turn registered a case and arrested Govindan on Thursday. Further investigations are on.