Foresters, public clash over entry to Manjolai estate

TIRUVNELVELI: Tension ensued as Forest Department officials and members of the public clashed over the department barring entry to Manjolai estate again.
Following the closure of a private tea company, the entire estate is under the control of the Forest Department, which has intensified efforts to evict the residents.
Earlier, on Friday (July 31), officials stopped a government bus bound for Manjolai and attempted to make passengers disembark.
The same happened on Saturday (August 1), leading to fresh tension.
After talks, the bus was subsequently allowed to continue its journey.