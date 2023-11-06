Forester, 2 others die in Namakkal road mishap

COIMBATORE: Three persons including a forester died after the jeep they were travelling crashed into a bus stop shelter in Namakkal on Saturday late night.

Ragunathan, a forester in Kollimalai was heading to the his office in Salem along with two timber traders, Rajan (40) from Kanniyakumari and Selvakumar (38) from Namakkal, when the mishap happened.

As it was raining, Rajan who was driving the vehicle lost control and rammed into the bus shelter. In the impact of the mishap, all the three persons died on the spot. On receiving information, the Belukurichi police rushed to the spot and sent the bodies of the deceased for a post mortem at Rasipuram Government Hospital. The bodies were then handed over to the family members.