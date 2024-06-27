Forest sleuths search in vain after claims of crocodile-spotting in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: After complaints from the residents that they had spotted a crocodile in the Cauvery, the forest department commenced a search operation on Wednesday and are also monitoring the place with drones.

It is said, a couple of residents from Chinthamani had reportedly spotted two crocodiles beneath the Cauvery bridge. But the public who had gathered to see the crocodiles were disappointed. On information, the Fort Police rushed to the spot and asked the people to disperse from the spot.

Meanwhile, Tiruchy Forest Ranger Gopinath and team reached the spot and started hunting with support of drones.

The forest officials said that they made an elaborate search for the crocodiles but in vain. Subsequently, the officials claimed that they might have moved to other places but still, they are vigilant.