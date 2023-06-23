Forest personnel tracking injured elephant Bahubali

COIMBATORE: A special team of the Forest Department has commenced investigation to find out whether a wild elephant named ‘Bahubali’ suffered severe injury to its mouth due to biting of a country bomb (avuttukai) near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore.

Two teams, each with 12 members of the Forest Department, have been keenly tracking the movement of the elephant to study the nature of the injury and its impact on the animal to commence treatment. The elephant’s injury was known during a routine patrol by the Forest personnel in Jakanarai forest area on Thursday.

“Our priority is to treat the elephant for its wounds. Efforts have been taken to provide fruits like jackfruit and watermelon mixed with medicines to help the elephant recover. It is yet to be decided on treating the animal under sedation. There is even a possibility for Bahubali to have suffered injury in a fight with another tusker. It could be ascertained only after a study,” said an official.

Two sniffer dogs, Valavan and Bairava have been deployed to sniff out any explosive substance in the forest area. They were also involved in tracking the elephant, which has been abstaining from consuming food due to its apparently fresh wound and writhing pain in mouth.

A habitual crop raider, the elephant used to cross over Mettupalayam-Ooty Road and Kotagiri Road to raid crops over the last few years. Thus far, the elephant did not have any problematic interactions with human beings or damaged properties. Previous attempts by the Forest Department to radio collar the elephant were suspended after it began to exhibit symptoms of restlessness. It was named Bahubali by locals because of its huge physique.