Forest officers arrest five with two pairs of tusks in Salem

COIMBATORE: The forest department seized two pairs of tusks from five persons in Mettur, Salem, on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, an officer with the forest department pretended to be a potential buyer of elephant tusks and approached some members of the gang. After striking a deal, the smugglers arrived in a car escorted by two persons on two two-wheelers at a secluded spot in Ezharaimathikadu.

A team of forest department personnel who were waiting surrounded the smugglers and took them into custody.

The accused persons have been identified as C Palani (48), V Selvakumar (40), R Perumal (50), C Ondiappan (59), and T Arunachalam (46), all hailing from different areas in Salem.

The officers also seized two pairs of tusks, a car and two two-wheelers. Investigations revealed that they had extracted the tusks from the carcass of two wild elephants two decades ago. However, officers said the tusks will be subjected to an examination to ascertain their age. Further inquiries are under way.