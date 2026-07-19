Forest Minister launches Yelagiri Kodai Vizha

The minister also inaugurated and visited exhibition stalls set up by various departments, including Agriculture, Engineering, Horticulture, Tourism, Forest, Women's Self-Help Groups, Sericulture and the District Industries Centre. He said Yelagiri, popularly known as the "Ooty of the poor", would be developed further as a tourist destination. He assured that adequate funds would be secured for the development of tourism infrastructure and that the government was committed to improving tourist destinations.